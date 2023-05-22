Audacy Philly Makes Major Renovation For Marine Vet

Audacy Philadelphia held a ribbon-cutting on Friday, May 19 in partnership with the Travis Manion Foundation for Operation Legacy. Local home improvement partners teamed with the cluster’s six stations to renovate the Hatfield, PA home of United States Marine Corps veteran Kris Giuranna.

Giuranna served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, until he was injured while serving. Upon recovery, he completed his service in Washington DC at the Pentagon and White House. He has used his time since to mentor children who have lost a family member in the military.

“It is so rewarding to watch this project come to life,” said Audacy Philadelphia SVP/Market Manager David Yadgaroff, senior vice president and Market Manager of . “Audacy Philly, along with our partners Travis Manion Foundation, Window Nation, Impriano Roofing and Main Line Pro Painting, are thrilled to honor Kris and his service to our country by providing him with the needed renovations for his new home.”