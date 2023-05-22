iHeart Reveals More Plans For Can’t Cancel Pride 2023

iHeartMedia has unveiled more plans for Can’t Cancel Pride 2023. Dubbed “The Future Starts Now,” this is fourth year of the event, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and inclusive organizations.

Hosted by social media star JoJo Siwa, the event will be held on June 15 at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles, with remote locations across the country. Brandi Carlile will be honored with the Elton John Impact Award for her work with the Looking Out Foundation. Adam Lambert, Kesha, Big Freedia, and Kelsea Ballerini are in the first batch of stars scheduled to appear and perform.

The one-hour benefit special will be streamed on various platforms, including iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, PrideRadio.com, and The Roku Channel. It will be available on-demand throughout Pride Month. “Can’t Cancel Pride” was started during the pandemic to support LGBTQ+ charities and has raised over $11 million to date for organizations such as GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

“The return of Can’t Cancel Pride is always an exciting time, as we bring iHeartMedia’s audiences together across broadcast, podcasts and social to celebrate the strength of the LGBTQ+ community,” said iHeart CMO Gayle Troberman. “This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation.”