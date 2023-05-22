NAB VP Addresses A.I. Copyright Concerns

As radio questions how artificial intelligence will affect the industry, so does Washington DC. Last week, NAB Vice President of Public Policy Anna Chauvet was a participant in the United States Copyright Office’s listening session on how AI can and should be used in audiovisual content. In an NAB blog post, Chauvet shared her talking points and takeaways from the session.

Chauvet said local broadcasters play a crucial role in providing reliable, fact-based journalism in an era of widespread disinformation online. They invest significant resources in delivering trusted news, entertainment, weather updates, and emergency information to millions of Americans.

She acknowledged AI technology has the potential to enhance operational efficiency in broadcasting, but concerns exist within the industry. Many broadcasters are excited about the efficiencies AI tools can bring, such as scripting commercials and generating content drafts for review. However, there are worries about how generative AI tools might infringe on copyright ownership and use broadcasters’ content without compensation.

Especially pertaining to copyright issues was talk about AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google’s Bard. Without attribution, broadcasters’ ability to invest in local news and on-the-ground reporting could be jeopardized. Additionally, there is a risk of AI-generated content being distorted and used to spread misinformation. Recent examples of deepfake videos and AI-generated articles masquerading as legitimate news outlets highlight the potential for misinformation campaigns.

Chauvet said to maintain the strength of local journalism and ensure the integrity of broadcasters’ work, it is essential to address these issues. Responsible development and use of AI should respect copyright ownership, provide proper attribution, and compensate broadcasters for their valuable copyrighted content. By doing so, we can foster an informed democracy and support the resilience of local journalism.