AM Mandate’s First Big Detractor Steps Up To Bat

“Mandating AM radio in new cars would be like mandating CD or 8-track cassette players,” says the first major organization to speak out against the AM For Every Vehicle Act. This criticism of the Act, introduced to Congress last week by a bipartisan group of sponsors led by Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Ed Markey, is coming from a source near to many broadcasters – the Consumer Technology Association.

The CTA is best known for the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which many radio executives attend. In a blog post by CTA staff, the group argued that mandating AM radio in all new cars is an idea that should be critically examined as it contradicts the principles of a free-market economy. They said, “While the majority of cars will have AM radios for the foreseeable future, innovation and consumer choice – not the heavy hand of the government – should determine the makeup of car entertainment systems.”

CTA also said requiring AM radio installation in new cars would burden automakers with increased costs, leading to higher prices for consumers. They claimed focus on AM could somehow impede innovation in other areas of vehicle development, including safety features and fuel efficiency advancements.

The Association finally dismissed the public safety concerns around AM’s removal, because other technologies should step up to replace AM. “Some make the argument that AM radio is necessary for emergency broadcasts, but in such cases FM radio, internet streaming services, better rural broadband, and text alerts should be able to make up for any loss of AM radio access,” said the post.