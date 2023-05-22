Two Media Experts Teach Increased Agency Buys

Have you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall when media buyers sit down for a conversation? HRN Media Network’s Clark Logan and Horizon Media’s Natalie Henderson will share a wide-ranging conversation about Hispanic radio — where it is and how it is evolving – during the Hispanic Radio Conference’s Morning Coffee Chat with an Advertising Expert on June 15.

Logan brings a wealth of knowledge about Hispanic radio, and Henderson offers the perspective of someone who works for the largest media agency in the United States.

If you want to grow your Hispanic station’s share of the market with agencies, you (and your morning cuppa) need to be at this event!

Meet Our Conversation Leaders

Clark Logan is a 25-year radio and publishing veteran whose career includes 15 years at the helm of HRN Media Network, a leader in syndicated Hispanic radio programming. Under Logan’s leadership, HRN has partnered with some of the biggest names in Hispanic broadcasting, including Don Cheto of Estrella Media, nationally-syndicated Erazno y Chokolata, World Cup broadcaster Fernando Fiore, and Univision network morning host Anna Maria Canseco. Before starting at HRN, Logan worked in national radio sales at Interep and was Northeast sales manager at Televisa Publishing.

Natalie Henderson serves as Senior Audio Investor at Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022. Her career began on the promotions team at radio, gathering audio soundbites from listeners and setting up meet-and-greets with upcoming artists for her local stations WBAB-FM and WBLI-FM. From there, she joined Horizon’s promotions department, where she crafted hundreds of successful local and national experiential opportunities for clients. In her current position, Henderson leads effective broadcast and digital audio strategy and investment for retail, insurance, and tune-in brands.

Morning Coffee Chat with an Advertising Expert starts at 9:30a on June 15 at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami. Early bird registration and a limited room block at the Intercontinental Doral are open now! For information on 2023’s sessions and speakers, visit our agenda here.