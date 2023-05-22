Khan To Lead CPB Fund Push For Public Safety Tech

Faisal Khan has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Next Generation Warning System by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). In this role, Khan will work closely with FEMA to implement the NGWS grant program, which aims to create a resilient and secure public alerting system through the nation’s public media system.

Prior to joining CPB, Khan served as the executive director of the Islamic Relief USA Foundation, where he successfully implemented a grants program spanning over 22 countries. With his background in emergency relief and project management, Khan will lead CPB’s funding mission for the Next Generation Warning System. NGWS will enable public television and radio stations to utilize emerging technologies, such as ATSC 3.0 and digital broadcast technology, to enhance their public alerting capabilities.

“Faisal is a leader with a deep passion for emergency relief and a proven ability to provide strategic and operational planning, project management, and international grant program implementation,” said CPB Senior Vice President of Innovation and System Strategies Stacey Decker. “He is well-positioned to lead CPB as it administers funding for the Next Generation Warning System, in which public television and public radio stations will use emerging technologies to deliver an enhanced public alerting system.”