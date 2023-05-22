Philly Sports Talker Kincade Gives Cancer Update

Beasley Media Philadelphia’s John Kincade updated listeners on his health following surgery for colon cancer. In a video posted to Twitter, the 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) morning host said doctors successfully removed all of the cancer from his colon, but he revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, which has spread to one of his lymph nodes.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Kincade remains optimistic. He intends to return to WBKG by the end of the month once he has healed from the surgery. Kincade will begin chemotherapy in mid-June, with 12 treatments scheduled every other week until December, with on-air breaks as necessary.