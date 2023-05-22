Biden Nominates Anna Gomez For FCC Commissioner

President Biden has nominated telecommunications attorney Anna Gomez to serve as a commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission. Gomez’s nomination comes after urging from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and more Hispanic groups to nominate a Latino candidate for the vacant seat. She has years of experience in other roles at the FCC, including as a senior legal adviser. If confirmed, Gomez would be the FCC’s first Latina Commissioner in two decades.

Currently, she serves as a senior adviser for international information and communications policy at the State Department. The nomination comes after a previous nominee, Gigi Sohn, withdrew her name from consideration due to partisan gridlock.

Of the nomination, Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero said, “I am delighted with President Biden’s selection of Anna Gomez to serve as a Commissioner at the FCC and I hope she received bipartisan confirmation quickly. The FCC is in need of a full complement of commissioners to tackle some of the major issues it faces. Anna, once confirmed, will be an exceptional commissioner. She and I served at the FCC together during the Administrations of President Bill Clinton and FCC Chairman Bill Kennard. She is very capable and well-versed in the issues facing the telecommunications and broadcasting industries.”