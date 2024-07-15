KXEL-AM Helps Raise $10k for Iowa VFW At ‘Roast and Ride’

NRG Media’s News/Talk 1540 KXEL-AM, serving Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, IA, recently helped raise $10,000 for Iowa Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation. KXEL broadcast from US Senator Joni Ernst’s annual “Iowa’s Roast and Ride” charity event in Des Moines.

This event combines a motorcycle ride, a barbeque luncheon, and speeches to support veterans and military families. KXEL’s broadcast from the Roast and Ride featured interviews with prominent Iowa and national politicians led by KXEL program director Jeff Stein.

Guests included Iowa’s US Senator Charles Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds, Attorney General Brenna Bird, Secretary of State Paul Pate, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, US Reps. Zach Nunn and Ashley Hinson, Republican Party of Iowa chair Jeff Kaufmann, and Texas US Rep. Wesley Hunt, the event’s featured speaker.