Kelly Ford Takes Long Island Country Afternoons With The Wolf

It’s been around four months since Country radio returned to the FM band on Long Island, and now Connoisseur Media’s 103.1 The Wolf (WWWF) has found its afternoon drive host in format staple Kelly Ford. Ford will broadcast live from The Wolf’s Farmingdale studios.

Ford is heard nationally as the host of the syndicated Backstage Country, which she took over from show founder Shawn Parr in February.

She previously hosted the Westwood One-syndicated Ty, Kelly & Chuck and was the first and only solo female morning show host in New York City Country radio on Audacy’s Country 94.7 (WNSH). She has won three CMA awards, an ACM Award, three Gracie Awards, and a Marconi.

Ford joins a talented lineup at 103.1 The Wolf, including Alexa Neo during middays and The Big D & Bubba Morning Show, enhancing the station’s weekday programming with her engaging storytelling and charismatic presence.

WWWF Program Director Patrick Shea said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Kelly Ford to Long Island and to 103.1 The Wolf. Her enthusiasm and dedication to country music are evident, and we know she will be a fantastic addition to our team. Our listeners are in for a real treat.”

Ford remarked, “I’m beyond thrilled to return to the NY market at 103.1 The Wolf! I know first-hand that Long Island Country listener’s have a passion for the genre that is unmatched anywhere in the country. I can’t wait to build this brand with Jeff Warshaw, David Bevins, and the Connoisseur team who believe in the power of radio! And, a huge bonus to be part of the talented air staff that includes my friends, the legendary Big D, Bubba, and Carsen. What a dream come true. Let’s go!”