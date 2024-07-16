YouTube’s Professor of Rock To Launch Classic Rock Radio Show

YouTube star Adam Reader, known as the Professor of Rock, is getting his own radio show, launching this October with Skyview Networks. Classic Rock U will combine Reader’s extensive music knowledge and interviews with a playlist of classic hits.

Renowned for his YouTube channel, which boasts over one million subscribers and nearly 700 interviews with artists and bands from Kenny Loggins to Def Leppard, Reader brings his rich storytelling and passion for rock music to a broader audience through the format he grew up with.

Classic Rock U will originate out of Hubbard Broadcasting’s Chicago studios and will debute on that cluster’s 97.1 The Drive (WDRV), as well as KSLX-FM in Phoenix and KSHE-FM in St. Louis.

Reader said, “As a kid growing up in a small town in Idaho, my dad raised me on Rock ‘N’ Roll, and like many Gen-Xers, Classic Rock radio and MTV, when they used to play music, were my windows to the world. I listened to Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 countdown every week and was dazzled by the stories behind the songs and the artists who created them. It was such an education. Music has always been an anchor of my soul, so this a dream come true to continue the tradition of playing the songs, sharing the stories and honoring the artists that have created the soundtracks of our lives.”

Skyview Networks President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer Jeanne-Marie Condo commented, “Adam’s special YouTube show and his extraordinary talent has brought Classic Rock U to life, serving as a celebration of creativity and innovation. We are excited for what will be a treasured show by many for its rare access to the legends of Classic Rock, and we look forward to delivering a unique and immersive listening experience for our audiences and advertisers.”

WDRV-FM Brand/Content Director Keith Hastings said, “This is incredibly fresh Classic Hits and Classic Rock content that combines the powers of radio with a YouTube star. Classic Rock U allows Adam’s exclusive interviews and rich storytelling to be featured between the songs themselves in a highly compelling show that jumps out of the speakers.”