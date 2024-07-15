ENCO Systems Adds AI Voice Cloning To SPECai Tool

ENCO Systems has announced a new generative AI voice cloning feature has been added to its SPECai spec spot creation tool for radio. SPECai, in collaboration with Benztown and Compass Media Networks, can now replicate a voice from a user-uploaded audio sample.

This feature supports not only English but also Spanish language options, including regional accents. By analyzing the provided audio, SPECai enables users to adjust the tone and emotion of the cloned voice to better align with their advertising needs.

The entire platform was just recently adopted by Beasley Media Group across the broadcaster’s 11 markets and 59 stations. Other companies using the product include Connoisseur Media, Summit Media, Magnum Communications, Bennett Radio Group, Black Diamond Broadcasting, Local Media San Diego, and Yavapai Broadcasting.

ENCO introduced the platform in October, with Compass managing domestic sales and marketing, while Benztown handles international clients and sonic design.

ENCO Systems President Ken Frommert said, “The voice of the business or radio station now has a powerful tool to lend more credibility to their AI spec spots. SPECai has already changed the game for radio broadcasters and advertisers seeking to streamline and reduce the costs of ad production. Our instant voice cloning feature amplifies SPECai’s value proposition by providing users with a simple and straightforward workflow to upload their own samples of voices they are authorized to use, and create compelling ads that more effectively connect audiences and sponsors.”