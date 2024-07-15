LABF To Recognize Hearst For Broadcast Preservation Efforts

Hearst Television has been selected to receive the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s second Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award. This recognition highlights Hearst Television’s significant efforts in safeguarding broadcast history. The award ceremony is scheduled for the “Giants of Broadcasting” luncheon on Tuesday, November 12th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Hearst Television owns 35 television stations, two radio stations, and digital properties across 27 markets, reaching 24 million US households.

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation previously announced the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts, recognizing influential radio names like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, McVay Media President Mike McVay, and Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones. Other honorees include anchor Al Roker, actress Christine Baranski, California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. President and owner Patsy Smullin, and CBS News and Stations & CBS Media Ventures President and CEO Wendy McMahon.

figures in radio and television. The honorees, including TODAY show’s Al Roker, actress Christine Baranski, McVay Media President Mike McVay, and several others, will be celebrated on November 12 at Gotham Hall in New York City. The ceremony, emceed by 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker, supports the preservation efforts of the Library of American Broadcasting at the University of Maryland, which houses one of the largest broadcast archives.

LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman commented, “Hearst is leading the way in preservation among media companies across the country. Their commitment and dedication to preserving important moments in local and national broadcast history across the entire company for future generations to follow for years to come is truly exceptional. It is truly a privilege to be able to honor them for this outstanding work.”

World Radio History founder David Gleason was awarded the inaugural Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award during last year’s NAB Show New York.