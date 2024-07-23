Dallas’ New Country 96.3 Collects 20k Diapers for Cook Children’s

In Dallas, Cumulus Media’s New Country 96.3 (KSCS) morning duo Hawkeye & Michelle gathered more than 20,000 diapers for the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. The two-week Diaper Drive started on July 8, with collections at a local supermarket chain.

Hawkeye and Michelle Rodriguez led the charge with help from other station personalities, including Tom Gribble, Rachel Ryan, and Al Farb. The campaign’s first event alone collected over 4,000 diapers.

The diapers collected during the drive will be distributed across multiple departments within Cook Children’s, with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit alone utilizing over 600 diapers daily. The drive was inspired by Rodriguez and Ryan, both expectant mothers, who aimed to support community members grappling with medical expenses.

Rodriguez remarked, “We are so incredibly thankful to our listeners who opened their hearts to help local families who are struggling financially with the heavy burden of medical bills. As an expectant mother, I know firsthand how invaluable these donations will be for families at Cook Children’s. Their kindness and generosity will truly make a difference in these families’ lives.”

Ryan shared, “Being pregnant, this initiative really hits home for me. I’m so thankful for all our amazing listeners who stepped up to donate. The love and generosity they’ve shown these past two weeks is truly amazing! Texans have the biggest hearts, and these diapers are truly going to make a difference for families all across Texas!”