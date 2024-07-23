Radio Ink’s Deborah Parenti Joins TALKERS ‘Big Picture’ Panel

In June, Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti took the stage at the TALKERS 2024 conference alongside a panel of fellow industry executives to address “The Big Picture” in talk radio today. Now that panel is available to watch free and on-demand.

Parenti was joined on stage by WABC President Chad Lopez, Sound Mind, LLC CEO Kraig T. Kitchin, KBLA/Smiley AudioMedia Owner Tavis Smiley, Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero, and WICC host Lisa Wexler, with TALKERS Publisher Michael Harrison as moderator. The session addressed the evolving challenges and significant shifts within the talk radio sector. Discussions delved into demographic changes, technological advancements, and the evolving definition of “radio.”

Throughout the talk, Parenti emphasized the dual nature of radio, defining it not just as a physical medium through which content is delivered but also by the content itself. She highlighted the need for the radio industry to focus more on developing and enhancing content that can engage listeners across various platforms, whether digital or over the air.

Parenti also addressed the historical context of radio broadcasting, noting that radio’s roots are deeply embedded in network broadcasting rather than solely in live and local content. She pointed out that the shift towards live and local programming was largely a response to television’s competitive edge, which has been beneficial but also somewhat limiting as it sometimes overshadows the broader scope of radio’s capabilities.