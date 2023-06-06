Country Radio Broadcasters To Honor Mandrell

Country Radio Broadcasters announced legendary country music artist Barbara Mandrell as this year’s recipient of the 2023 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award. Mandrell will be honored during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, taking place on July 10 at the Virgin Hotel Nashville.

Playing accordion and steel guitar from a young age, Mandrell’s career took off when she joined “Uncle” Joe Maphis’ show in Las Vegas and toured with The Johnny Cash Show. She achieved great success as a solo artist, with numerous hits and a place among the most-awarded country acts in history. Mandrell also had a notable television career with Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will also honor six notable figures in country radio, including off-air broadcast professionals Pam Green, Charlie Morgan, Wade Jessen, and John Willyard, as well as on-air personalities Trish Biondo and Dollar Bill Lawson.

CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson commented, “We are honored to present the Artist Career Achievement Award to Barbara Mandrell, a true icon in the music industry. Her incredible talent, dedication, and passion have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. It is a privilege to recognize her outstanding contributions and celebrate her remarkable career.”