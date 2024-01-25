Staff Changes Move Broadway Bill Lee To Nights On NYC’s WCBS

Audacy is reshuffling its weekday lineup at New York’s WCBS-FM 101.1, with Jesse Addy taking over afternoon drive from Broadway Bill Lee starting February 5. Lee now moves into the night slot, bumping Joe Causi, who continues with the station in a separate role.

Addy steps up from his part-time hosting duties to also become WCBS’ Music Director. His transition comes after a weekend stint at sister station New 102.7 (WNEW) and a previous position at New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH).

Lee is a National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, having hosted afternoons on WBCS since 2007. He previously worked at San Francisco’s KFRC-AM, Minneapolis’ WLOL-FM, Denver’s KPKE, as well as New York’s Hot/103 and WKTU.

WBCS Brand Manager and Morning Show Host John Foxx said, “Jesse Addy is an incredible talent who has built a deep connection with this city during his time at New York’s Country 94.7 and now gets to continue that relationship through the legendary WCBS-FM. Broadway Bill Lee is a legendary on-air personality and understands and excels at all the aspects it takes to be a successful radio personality in today’s competitive landscape. There is no doubt New Yorkers will be excited to welcome him to nights to close out their days.”

Addy added, “The chance to partner with John Foxx at one of radio’s legendary brands seems too good to be true. This begins my second decade of entertaining the Tri-state during America’s most intense afternoon commute, and I’d like to thank Jim Ryan, Chris Oliviero, and Jeff Sottolano for making this dream come true on WCBS-FM!”

Lee commented, “I’m almost too excited and delighted to debut Nights on Broadway, evenings on WCBS-FM. This brings me full circle in my career to when I made a name for myself, being the night jock on several great radio stations, and I’m looking forward to expanding the show to include requests and dedications as I continue my aim to entertain your brain.”