Atlanta Braves Part Ways With Radio Announcer Jim Powell

Atlanta Braves radio announcer Jim Powell is leaving the team after 15 years in the booth. Powell shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the relationships formed during his time with the Braves, spanning from Turner Field to Truist Park.

His message reads:

“I am writing this post to let you know that I have called my last game for the Braves. I’m posting this to thank so many wonderful people who have been very complimentary and kind to me and my family over the last 15 years. It has been an honor to broadcast so many great games in my own hometown. I won’t speculate about why this happened: it’s professional sports and we all serve at the pleasure of our employer.”

“I have zero regrets. On the contrary I am so very grateful to have made so many great friends at Turner Field and Truist Park. I feel like I have benefitted from knowing so many great professionals through this experience. I literally have friends from the basement of the stadium to the rafters. I’ll miss seeing you all every day.”

“It has been especially gratifying to have worked with terrific partners like the late Don Sutton, my friend Joe Simpson, and another great pro in Mark Lemke.”

“I will update you on where I go from here as I’m seeking new challenges in baseball as well as outside of baseball. Thank you all again for listening! We had a lot of fun together.”

Powell’s broadcasting roots trace back to his University of Georgia college days at WRFC-AM in Athens. He later worked in radio and TV in Columbia, SC. In 1991, Powell joined the sports department at Atlanta’s WSB-AM.

Following earlier roles with the Charlotte Knights and Columbia Mets, Powell’s major league play-by-play career started with the Minnesota Twins in 1993. He went on to work with Bob Uecker in Milwaukee with the Brewers, before joining the Braves organization in 2009.

In 2020, Powell was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Powell’s role had decreased in recent years, with Ben Ingram and Joe Simpson currently leading the Braves’ radio coverage. Ingram, recently named the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, is entering his 14th season with the Braves Radio Network. Simpson, a long-time Braves TV broadcaster for 32 seasons, transitioned to radio commentary.