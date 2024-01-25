Twin Cities Radio Personality Larry ‘Moon’ Thompson Passes

Hubbard Broadcasting Minneapolis-St. Paul is mourning the loss of longtime KS95 (KSTP) personality Larry “Moon” Thompson, who passed away at the age of 65 due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis. Moon hosted KSTP afternoons alongside Staci Matthews from 2003 to 2019.

Before coming to the Twin Cities, Moon hosted mornings in Houston, Denver, and Las Vegas with Staci.

Diagnosed with MS in 2005, Moon continued on-air until his retirement, sharing his journey along the way. He was active in the community, actively supporting causes like Susan G. Komen and the Multiple Sclerosis Society. In 2021, Moon was honored with an induction into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Hubbard Minnesota Region Manager Dan Seeman said, “A gregarious storyteller, Moon was as entertaining in the hallways as he was on the air. Pre-show, post-show (and too often during the show) he would roam the hallways looking for someone (anyone) to tell an old radio tale or a current story about one of his kids that he adored, his wife, Cynthia, his favorite rib joint, or adventures with his service dog, Ritz.”