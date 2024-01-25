$3.5 Million in the 305: FCC Levies Landmark Fines In Miami

One day after discussing its plans to deal with pirate radio operators in 2024, the Federal Communications Commission is putting those strategies to work, laying down more than $3.5 million in fines against five Miami pirate radio operators.

This measure is a result of the FCC’s inaugural Miami sweep under the PIRATE Act, targeting unauthorized broadcasts within AM and FM bands. The PIRATE Act, enacted in 2020, empowers the FCC to issue fines up to the inflation-adjusted sums of $119,555 daily and $2,391,097 in total.

At the forefront of this enforcement action, chronic Miami pirate radio offender Fabrice Polynice faces the maximum fine of $2,391,097 for 22 days of operating the unlicensed station “Touché Douce” in 2023. Polynice has a history of prior violations in 2013 and 2018.

The FCC has also targeted Brindley Marshall, Wilfrid Salomon, and Cameron Brown, each with a proposed penalty of $358,665 for three days of unauthorized broadcasting in 2023. Like Polynice, these individuals have a history of illegal operations and have ignored repeated warnings.

Additionally, a fine of $120,000 is proposed against Abdias Datis for three days of pirate radio activity in 2023.

In its 2024 PIRATE Act report to Congress, the FCC revealed it is hiring more enforcement agents, as well as purchasing six specialized pirate hunting vehicles. This fleet, to be outfitted in 2024 and 2025, will include specialized hardware and software for detecting unlicensed operators.

These proposed fines underscore Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s stated commitment to clamping down on illegal broadcasting.