Philly’s WXPN Follows Black Opry In ‘Artist To Watch’

Philadelphia public radio WXPN is celebrating Black Music Month with Artist To Watch: Black Opry Residency. Hosted by John Morrison, the new podcast highlights the stories of five up-and-coming Black musicians in their fight to reclaim country and Americana as inclusive genres. The five-part series will be released on Thursdays, starting June 8.

The podcast is part of WXPN’s artist development project, which aims to support selected artists in building sustainable careers through mentorship from industry professionals and a weeklong creative residency in Philadelphia. The debut season focuses on the lives and music of the participants in the Black Opry Residency. The first episode features Tylar Bryant, a country musician blending modern and traditional country with rock and pop influences. It explores the role of serendipity in Bryant’s career, from chance encounters to bold moves during the pandemic.

Subsequent episodes will feature Samantha Rise, an indie folk artist from Philadelphia; Grace Givertz, a folk artist from Boston known for her witty and honest lyrics; The Kentucky Gentlemen, twin brothers from Nashville harmonizing and blending pop, country, and R&B; and Denitia, a soulful singer-songwriter with elements of country and folk in her music.

WXPN Associate General Manager for Programming Bruce Warren said, “We’ve been focused on showcasing emerging talent through our Artist To Watch program for two decades. Building on that commitment, we really wanted to up our game and build an artist development residency. We chose to partner with Black Opry and focus on Black creators who have not traditionally been afforded access to resources to help their careers.”