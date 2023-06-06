Wondery Breaks Down Celeb Feuds In ‘Diss and Tell’

Wondery’s new podcast Diss and Tell goes inside the captivating world of celebrity feuds. Hosted by Sydney Battle and Matt Bellassai, the show delves into the weapons celebrities use to wage social warfare against each other, including social media, diss tracks, and tell-all memoirs.

The series examines why celeb feuds capture our attention and why we find it difficult to look away. Every episode focuses on an iconic matchup, such as Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan or Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, analyzing who initiated the conflict, what unfolded, and how each influenced pop culture and our society. Diss and Tell premieres on June 12.