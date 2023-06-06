‘Secret Mum Club’ Brings TikTok Mom To Audio

TikTok star Sophiena is partnering with production company Audio Always to launch a new podcast called Secret Mum Club. She is joined by co-host Emma Jones, who is a newsreader on Absolute Radio’s Dave Berry Breakfast Show in the UK.

Sophiena has gained millions of followers on social media for sharing DIY hacks, air fryer recipes, and glimpses into her family life. The podcast aims to provide a safe and anonymous space for moms to share their secrets, from the lighthearted to the serious. The podcast, available on major platforms, will release episodes weekly on Mondays.