Niall Horan Spills What Goes Into ‘Making The Album’

PopBuzz is launching its latest podcast, Making The Album, with an exclusive interview featuring singer-songwriter Niall Horan discussing his latest album, The Show. Hosted by Sam Prance, the podcast takes listeners on a track-by-track exploration of the album, where Niall opens up about its meaning and creative process.

In the upcoming premiere, Niall says The Show is his most important work to date. He delves into the inspirations behind the songs and highlights the collaborative efforts with producers Joel Little and John Ryan. Niall also discusses the album’s experimental nature, aiming to create music that resonates with a mature audience while staying true to himself.

The full episode will be available on Global Player on June 9th and on all other podcast platforms on June 16th.