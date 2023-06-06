Six Groups Add AM Support Ahead Of House Hearing

The letter to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expresses the groups’ concern about automakers removing AM radio from their vehicles.

They urge support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which would require automakers to include AM radio reception as a federal safety standard in all vehicles sold in the United States. The associations emphasize that AM radio is critical for disseminating local, timely, and crucial information during emergencies when other services like broadband and cell service may be unavailable.

Highlighting the resiliency and reach of AM broadcasts, the coalition stresses the band’s importance, particularly in areas with limited or no cell and broadband coverage. The removal of AM radio from certain vehicles is seen as a threat to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s emergency communication system.

The associations commend Ford Motor Company for committing to include AM radio in its 2024 model vehicles but stress the importance of ensuring public safety for all Americans by making AM radio a standard and free safety feature in all vehicles. They request the support of the recipients in this matter.