Former FEMA Head Responds To AM For Every Vehicle

While more technological trade groups are coming out in opposition to the AM For Every Vehicle Act, which would mandate AM radio in all future cars, former FEMA administrator Michael Brown penned a passionate letter in support of the act. Brown, who led the Federal Emergency Management Agency from 2003 to 2005, now hosts The Michael Brown Show on iHeartMedia Denver’s KHOW-AM.

In his letter to AM For Every Vehicle Act co-sponsors Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Ted Cruz, Brown said, “When natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes or earthquakes strike, mobile phone service, the Internet and power often go down and are unavailable as sources of emergency information. By contrast, AM radio stations are recognized for providing their localities and citizens with both important context and continuous transmission of life-saving information when these tragedies strike.”

Brown emphasizes that during his tenure at FEMA, including during Hurricane Katrina, “AM radio was essential and used extensively by FEMA to convey a constant flow of information to the public. Those AM stations were literally our go-to during these crises.”

Contrary to opponents’ arguments, Brown states that mobile phones, satellite radio, and digital audio broadcasting are not substitutes for AM radio in emergencies. He highlights that during natural disasters, when mobile phone service, the Internet, and power often go down, AM radio stations provide continuous transmission of life-saving information to their localities and citizens. Brown emphasizes the importance of ensuring access to AM radio in automobiles, given that many people are in their vehicles during emergencies.

Brown said that Congress is only trying to protect consumers by making sure AM radio stays in cars and that sometimes the simplest solution is the best. “This legislation seeks only to prevent an industry from eliminating an existing capability, the reception of free, broadcast AM radio, that has been standard in all vehicles for nearly a century,” he wrote.

Penultimately, Brown noted, “AM radios will not impede the technological progress reflected by the movement to electric vehicles. This does not have to be a zero-sum game. Instead, retention of AM radio receivers in electric vehicles and all vehicles is a win-win for protecting public safety as manufacturers and others transition to electric vehicles.”

He concluded by commending the Act’s bipartisan leaders on this matter and urging Congress to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, emphasizing that retaining AM radio receivers in all vehicles is essential for protecting public safety during the transition to electric vehicles.

“AM radio saves lives, protects property, and reassures American citizens that their public safety is a priority of their elected officials. AM radio in automobiles is integral to public safety.”