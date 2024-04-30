Bob Lawrence Leaves RAB For Parkersburg Market Manager Role

Seven Mountains Media has appointed Bob Lawrence as the new Market Manager for their Parkersburg, WV/Marietta, OH markets, following the retirement of Don Staats. Lawrence previously served as the General Manager of the RAB’s National Radio Talent System.

Lawrence is set to begin his new role on Wednesday, May 1.

Lawrence’s past leadership roles also include stints as Market Manager in Jackson, MS for New South Radio, President and CEO of Pinnacle Media Worldwide, and corporate VP of Programming/Content at Saga Communications.

Reflecting on his past and new roles, Lawrence stated, “I am such a strong believer in the NRTS mission and I’m so grateful to Erica Farber, Mike Hulvey and the entire RAB team. Returning to this market is such a thrill, as I launched my on-air career at WXIL 40+ years ago. Now, I get to come back at a time when WXIL is one of the 6 stations Seven Mountains Media closed on in January.”

Seven Mountains Media President and Owner Kristin Cantrell commented, “Parkersburg holds incredible potential for the future. Bob Lawrence is the right leader to unlock all the opportunities and lead everyone to heights they never thought were possible. We are delighted that Bob is joining Seven Mountains Media.”