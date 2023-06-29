Local Radio’s Rapid Responce To Shreveport Storms

Within 48 hours of severe weather striking Louisiana, Cumulus Media Shreveport organized a significant water and food giveaway for local residents affected by the storms.

The storms caused widespread power outages in the Shreveport-Bossier City area on June 16, leading to food shortages and challenging conditions due to extreme heat. Even by June 19, over 100,000 people were still without electricity, and the storm’s impact was likened to that of a hurricane, resulting in fallen trees and downed power lines.

In response to the situation, Cumulus Shreveport and its five stations, including KMJJ, KVMA, KRMD, KQHN, and KRMD, took swift action within 48 hours of the storm’s occurrence. They collaborated with Music Mountain Water, as well as local restaurants to distribute more than 1,000 cases of water and $4,500 in food gift certificates to more than 1,000 families.

Cumulus Shreveport Vice President/Market Manager Tish Boden said, “We thank our incredible team members and our amazing partners at Music Mountain Water, along with generous area restaurants and businesses, for their contributions and work in successfully implementing this massive community water and food distribution – all within 48 hours of the storm’s impact.”

Boden continued, “In just 24 hours of promotion across our stations, we had over 2,000 people come to pick up desperately needed water and food. Together, we helped our neighbors feed their families when the area was still shrouded in darkness. I am so proud of what we were able to achieve together for our community and I thank everyone involved for their tremendous efforts. Cumulus Shreveport will always be there for our community.”