Buffalo Broadcasters Elect Three From Radio To Hall

The Buffalo Broadcasters Association has revealed its 2023 Hall of Fame Class. The awards recognize the impact of Western New York natives and personalities that helped define and serve an important role in their respective broadcast fields.

This year’s inductees from radio are:

Audacy Buffalo Kiss 98.5 (WKSE) morning host Janet Snyder

Famed retired Buffalo air-talent Jim Bradley, aka Jerry Reo

Audacy News/Talk Format Captain and Buffalo Operations Manager Time Wenger

The class of 2023 includes actress Christine Baranski, CBS News anchor/reporter Jeff Glor, WGRZ-TV weather anchor Maria Genero, and WIVB-TV art director Kurt Murphy