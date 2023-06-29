NYC Radio Icon Bob Shannon Dies At 74

Don Bombard, known on-air as Bob Shannon, has passed away at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness. Shannon is best known for his decades at WCBS in New York City. His wife, Connie Empress, shared the news in a Facebook post.

Born and raised in Syracuse, Bombard began his radio career there at WNDR in 1967 as a teenager. He then moved to WOLF a year later, working for both stations simultaneously until 1977.

In 1977, Bombard joined WKTQ in Pittsburgh as the program director and later hosted afternoon drive. From there he moved up to WCBS in New York City in 1981. During his career, Bombard launched nationally syndicated radio programs such as The Oldies Countdown, Behind the Hits, and Keeping The ’70s Alive. He also authored Behind The Hits: Inside Stories of Classic Pop and Rock and Roll.