Dickson Rejoins Cumulus For Classy Erie Mornings

Brittany Dickson has been appointed as the morning co-host on Cumulus Erie’s Classy 100 (WXKC). She will join the AC station’s morning show alongside current host, Brenda Savelli, making it Brenda & Brittany starting on Monday, July 10th.

Dickson returns to Cumulus Media after a stint in the New York City area, where she has been working remotely as an on-air host in various markets, as well as pursuing freelance writing and social media marketing. She had previously worked at Cumulus Oklahoma City and Cumulus Pensacola between 2015 and 2019.

Cumulus Erie VP/Market Manager Jim Riley said, “Classy 100 mornings has been an Erie town meeting place for years. We made the decision a year and a half ago to bring back an on-air partner for Brenda. We’ve been pretty picky, but it’s been worth it. We’re confident that, in the tradition of Classy 100 morning shows, the Brenda & Brittany show will be a lot of fun and a place that listeners can count on to stay in touch with what’s going on in our hometown!”

Dickson commented, “It is a dream come true to get the chance to do the Brenda & Brittany morning show on Classy and live in the beautiful Lake Erie area! I’m excited to start this new adventure and would like to thank Cumulus Media for this amazing opportunity.”