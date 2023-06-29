Have Irrational Fears? Wondery Says ‘Don’t Panic’

Worried about life’s worst-case scenarios? Wondery is launching Don’t Panic, a new comedy podcast hosted by comedian Anthony Atamaniuk. Each episode will create a vivid soundscape to bring absurd fears to life while providing instructions on how to endure each dilemma.

Need to escape from a swarm of killer bees or get out of quicksand? The show features conversations with funny and entertaining guests who share their own doomsday scenarios and engage in discussions about navigating these unlikely situations.

The podcast will debut on Wondery+ on July 3 and will be available on all podcast platforms starting July 10. Amazon Prime members can get ad-free episodes on Amazon Music from July 10 onwards.