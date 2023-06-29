‘Brand New’ Takes An Inside-Out Look At Marketing

iHeartPodcasts has launched a new bi-weekly series called Brand New, co-produced with Brand New Labs. The podcast, available on iHeartMedia’s B2B Podcast Network, features conversations between Marisa Thalberg and Steven Wolfe Pereira – both marketing industry leaders.

Rather than following the typical interview format, the show aims to engage listeners in discussions about trending topics in technology, entertainment, advertising, media, and marketing, with a focus on brands and the individuals behind them. Each episode will cover a mix of current issues and ongoing topics, exploring concepts such as the perception of “brand” in the industry, the gap between the C-suite and marketers, and the qualities of effective leadership today. The first episode of season one, which focuses on the Cannes festival and marketers’ perspectives, has been released.

“Steven and I have had such varied experiences spanning start-ups to Fortune 50 companies and what we both share is a passion and love for this industry,” said Thalberg.

Wolfe Pereira added, “We are not doing this to promote an agency or sell a product. Rather, we are driven to decode what’s happening in the world of brands, debunk some of the biggest misunderstandings about this industry, and hopefully inspire the next generation of marketers in this ever-changing world.”

“Podcasts are becoming the go to platform for marketers who want to stay current,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “As the No. 1 podcast network, iHeart is excited to have Marisa and Steven join our growing suite of must-listen business podcasts.”