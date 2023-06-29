Elvis Duran Podcast Network Launches With iHeart

iHeartMedia and Z100 syndicated morning host Elvis Duran have partnered to launch the Elvis Duran Podcast Network. The network will feature a slate of original entertainment podcasts co-produced by Duran and iHeartPodcasts.

The first episode of the network’s new original podcast, Thinking Out Loud with Elvis Duran, is already available and features a conversation with singer-songwriter Kesha. The network will also include a replay podcast of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the most-listened-to Top 40 radio morning show in the country. Additionally, popular segments and extended show content from the Premiere Networks-syndicated program will be featured, along with upcoming new podcasts from cast members including Medha Gandhi.

Elvis Duran Presents: The 15 Minute Morning Show features the show’s team discussing topics that didn’t make it on air in an uncensored setting. Finally, I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario features in-depth interviews with actors and artists about their journey to success, where they reveal something they’ve never said before. New episodes of this podcast drop weekly on Tuesdays.

“We’re excited to launch this network and connect with even more listeners and fans,” shared Duran. “I’m confident the audience will love the variety of personalities, including Tommy DiDario and Medha Gandhi, and the entertaining programs that we’ll be presenting. I’m also looking forward to sitting down with a wide range of people on my new podcast and taking a deep dive in whichever direction they choose – something I’m not always able to do on my radio show. It’s going to be a fun adventure together!”

“Elvis has long been a companion for millions of people across the country every morning as they prepare to start their day – it’s truly an art the way he engages and energizes these listeners in a way that very few can,” said iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson. “We couldn’t be more excited to be introducing a whole network of shows curated by Elvis himself that are guaranteed to entertain people everywhere throughout the day.”