Ruth Presslaff To Step Down As MIW Board President

Ruth Presslaff, who has been Board President of Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio since 2020, will be stepping down from her position at the end of the year. In her place, MIW has appointed Sheila Kirby as its President-Elect, due to take the role January 1.

Kirby, who previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Sales Acceleration at Audacy, also served as Senior Vice President of Talent Development at Tribune Sales Solutions and President of Strategic Sales Development at Interep. She also led sales consulting firm Morrison and Abraham as CEO and Owner.

She has been recognized as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” by Radio Ink and one of the “Top 20 Women in Sales and Marketing” by the American Women in Radio and Television.

Presslaff remarked on her tenure and Kirby’s upcoming presidency, saying, “Working with our extraordinary board to become a 501 (c)(3) and create new mentorships for programming, engineering, on-air and our Speak Up program, as well as multiple state Association partnerships has been immensely rewarding. I know under Sheila’s incredible leadership, MIW will continue to soar and serve.”

Kirby commented, “I am deeply honored to serve as President of Mentoring and Inspiring Women. Nothing is more meaningful to me than helping women advance in their careers, especially at a time when women in various industries are finally having a well-deserved surge of recognition.”