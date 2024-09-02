Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame To Welcomes Four In 2024

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters is set to induct four distinguished broadcasters into the Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the KAB’s annual convention in Wichita on October 20-21. KAB President Allison Mazzei made the announcement.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include Ben Bauman, who started his career at WIBW AM & FM in Topeka in 1985 and later became the primary morning anchor and News Director. After his radio career, Bauman transitioned to television, anchoring for several TV stations including KTKA-TV and KSNT-TV.

Joining him is Greg Sharpe, the current Voice of the Huskers and a former sports anchor at WIBW-TV in Topeka. Sharpe has also voiced for Kansas State, his alma mater, and has been recognized twice as Kansas Sportscaster of the Year.

Paul Heskett, with a broadcasting career spanning 40 years in Kansas, began at KAYS in Hays and has been a fixture at KXXX-AM in Colby for nearly four decades.

Kyle Bauer, a co-owner of Taylor Communications, manages KFRM-AM in Salina and recently expanded his portfolio by acquiring 10 stations. He hosts the show “Plain Talk” and has had a significant impact on local broadcasting.

In addition to the Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductions, Penny Coy of KGGF Radio Group in Coffeyville will receive the Mike Oatman Award for Broadcast Sales Excellence. Brandon Napier from Ad Astra Radio in Hutchinson will be recognized with the Rising Star Radio Award for his leadership and operational management.

Dave Grant of Wichita’s KAKE will receive the Sonny Slater Award for Service to Station and Community and Hannah King of the same station has earned the Rising Star TV Award for her work as a reporter and multimedia journalist.