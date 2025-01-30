FOX Sports Radio Takes ‘Super Week’ To New Orleans

FOX Sports Radio has announced plans for its 25th annual Super Week coverage, beginning February 3. Broadcasting from New Orleans, the network will feature interviews with NFL players, analysts, and celebrities available on more than 630 radio stations and streaming.

Live shows will originate from multiple locations in the city with scheduled appearances including Deion Sanders, Joe Burrow, Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Rob Gronkowski, and Puka Nacua.

The Dan Patrick Show will air from The Exchange NOLA throughout the week, while The Herd with Colin Cowherd will broadcast from Maison Bourbon Jazz Club.

Two Pros and a Cup of Joe with LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn & Jonas Knox, Covino & Rich, and The Odd Couple with Rob Parker & Kelvin Washington will be stationed at the NFL Media Center inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The Doug Gottlieb Show will also join from the convention center.

Meanwhile, The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon and The Ben Maller Show will provide overnight coverage from Los Angeles.