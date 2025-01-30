BBC Studios Selects iHeartMedia for US Podcast Ad Sales

BBC Studios and iHeartMedia have signed a multi-year agreement giving iHeart exclusive rights to sell advertising for BBC podcasts in the US. BBC Studios’ slate includes Global News Podcast, In Our Time, and Infinite Monkey Cage.

As part of the partnership, iHeartMedia will apply its Triton Digital technology to incorporate BBC podcasts into broader digital advertising campaigns across platforms like YouTube, FAST channels, and social media. This complements the recent launch of BBC’s dedicated audio unit to enhance the commercial potential of its podcast content globally.

BBC Studios SVP of Audio, Digital News, and Streaming Louise la Grange said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with iHeart to represent BBC podcasts in the U.S. ad market. Partnering with iHeart as a major scale player will introduce new brands to our incredible content and is an exciting step forward for our international growth ambitions for audio.”

iHeart Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne added, “BBC has held its position as one of the most respected, highest-quality brands in media for decades, and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to expand our relationship and represent their podcast titles in the exploding U.S. podcast market. At iHeartMedia, with our unparalleled reach across both radio and podcasting, and the largest audio sales force in the industry, we have the ability to further extend their podcast growth in the US. We look forward to continuing our relationship with BBC and exploring even more opportunities to collaborate across our network.”