Change Inbound In Turner’s First Message As Audacy Interim CEO

In an all-staff email obtained by Radio Ink, Kelli Turner addressed Audacy employees for the first time in her new role as interim President and CEO. Turner takes over following the departure of David Field as President, CEO, and Board Member.

Turner writes:

Team Audacy:

I’m excited to assume the role of interim President and CEO of Audacy.

In my four months on the Board, I’ve been incredibly impressed by your work and dedication to Audacy’s success. I’m also thankful for David Field’s substantial legacy and leadership over the last 27 years. His ongoing insight will be invaluable to me and the Board as he transitions to an advisory role for Audacy.

Over the next few months, I will work closely with our executive team to ensure we remain focused on our principles, make smart investments, and implement changes that will generate long-term success and efficiency. The team has my full confidence and support as we move forward and begin the search for a permanent CEO. I ask for your patience as we develop and implement these strategies, and I promise to deliver clear and transparent communication at each milestone.

I encourage you to continue doing what Audacy does best: create great content, serve our clients, and support each other. We have a bright future ahead of us, and I am excited to see what we will accomplish together.

I look forward to meeting everyone and being part of the team!

Kelli

Former CEO David Field also addressed the change in a letter of his own, yesterday.

Turner began her career in investment banking and accounting before moving into media, holding leadership roles at Sun Capital Partners, SESAC Holdings, Time Warner, New Line Cinema, and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. She joined the Audacy board in September under the broadcaster’s restructuring agreement.