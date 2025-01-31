Blast From The Past: Radio Maverick; KFOX, 1981

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Radio Maverick’s days at 93.3 KFOX in Redondo Beach/Los Angeles circa 1981 under the name Kidd Kelly.

He tells Radio Ink, “I was LA’s youngest DJ at the time, attending Torrance High School. I was also interning at K-West 106 (KWST) and working with the likes of Bobby Ocean, London & Engelman, Pat Garrett, and Andy Barber.”

Thanks, Maverick! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.