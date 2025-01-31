Katz: Radio Tops List of Trusted Media Among Black Adults

Building on its 2024 Media Trust Study, Katz Radio Group has revealed that radio remains the most trusted medium for Black adults in the US – a particularly valuable achievement given America’s increasing struggle to identify trustworthy content.

In June, Katz surveyed US adults to assess the perceived trustworthiness of radio, television, newspapers, magazines, and social media. Radio emerged as the most trusted medium, with 79% of respondents rating it trustworthy or very trustworthy. Among Black adults, that number held steady at 78%.

Newspapers followed closely with trust levels of 77% with both Black adults and all adults. Television placed third, with Black respondents putting slightly more faith in TV at 71% compared to the average of 68%. Where Black Americans hugely over-indexed: social media trust. The US adult average trust in social media platforms was 28%. However, 41% of Black adults consider social media trustworthy or very trustworthy, highlighting a sizeable disparity.

Even as such, radio’s trust almost doubles that of Facebook, X, and Instagram. This contrast underscores the unique position radio holds in fostering credibility, with its human connection and community focus serving as key differentiators. As Nielsen data shows, hosts play a crucial role in building trust.

50% of Black listeners say they are more likely to purchase products recommended by local radio hosts. An average of 27.4 million Black adults listen to radio and podcasts weekly.