Urban Radio Saw Record Growth Among Black Listeners In 2024

Even as other media proliferates, Black Americans remain dedicated audio consumers, with radio and podcast listening averaging 27.4 million Black adults weekly – a number comparable to Connected TV.

In the latest installment of its Diverse Intelligence Series, Niesen has released “Connecting with Black America: How brands impact, grow, and win with inclusion.”

Hip Hop and R&B formats continue to dominate among the demographic. These formats account for 20% of Black listener engagement and 13.2% of all radio listening among Black adults aged 18–49. With a 2% year-over-year growth in reach, Urban radio delivered its best year on record in 2024.

This popularity is, in turn, converting into ad dollars. Most top-spending industries on Black-owned radio stations increased their investments in 2024. Categories like Household Equipment and Supplies saw a 256% jump in spending, while Toiletries and Cosmetics surged by 92%. Black listeners are twice as likely to try products advertised on local radio.

Nielsen Media Impact found reallocating just 20% of a media mix to a radio network delivered the same reach in a week that previously took a month.

Podcasts are also reshaping how brands interact with Black listeners. With 18% of daily time spent on ad-supported audio, podcast ads drive notable brand recall, with 73% of Black podcast listeners remembering brand names after exposure, exceeding the overall average of 70%.

For Black men, media platforms like radio and podcasts provide an avenue for self-expression and community building. Nielsen reports that 29% of Black men rely on podcasts for news, 50% of those aged 50–64 listen to online radio, and 45% get news online.

Hosts are critical in building trust and influence. A Nielsen survey revealed 54% of Black listeners are more likely to buy products recommended by favorite podcast hosts, and 50% trust their local radio hosts in the same way. For financial services, a sector often met with skepticism, 63% of Black podcast listeners felt such ads from trusted hosts were a brand fit.

The full Connecting with Black America report can be found on Nielsen’s website.