Cruz and Markey Reintroduce AM Radio Act To Senate

Citing the role of radio in protecting the public during the LA wildfires, Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have reintroduced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act in the 119th Congress to ensure automakers continue including AM in new vehicles at no extra charge.

The legislation would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to mandate AM radio as a standard safety feature in all new cars. Initially introduced in May 2023, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act advanced through both the Senate Commerce Committee and the House Energy and Commerce Committee last year.

Even with 271 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority of 63 in the Senate, the bill was never scheduled for a vote. The 2025 version is on its way to recapturing that broad bipartisan support, with more than 40 senators already signing on as cosponsors, including Tammy Baldwin, John Barrasso, Marsha Blackburn, Richard Blumenthal, and Bernie Sanders, among others.

Markey commented, “As we witness more tragic climate change-induced disasters like the wildfires in Los Angeles, broadcast AM radio continues to be a critical tool for communication. Tens of millions of listeners across the country have made clear that they want AM radio to remain in their vehicles. Our AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act heeds their words and ensures that this essential tool doesn’t get lost on the dial.”

Cruz remarked, “During weather disasters or power outages, AM radio is consistently the most reliable form of communication and is critical to keep millions of Texans safe.”

“AM radio has long been a haven for people to express differing viewpoints, allowing free speech and our robust democratic process to flourish for decades. I am honored to once again partner with Sen. Markey on this bipartisan legislation on behalf of our constituents who depend on AM radio and public airwaves for access to news, music, talk, and emergency alerts,” he added.