SiriusXM’s SXM-9 Satellite Goes Live After December Launch

SiriusXM’s SXM-9 satellite is now fully operational. The satellite, developed in partnership with Maxar Space Systems, was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on December 5, 2024 to provide continuous audio across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Standing over 27 feet tall and extending more than 100 feet with deployed solar arrays, it is the tenth high-powered digital audio satellite built by Maxar Space Systems for SiriusXM, utilizing the Maxar 1300 platform. SiriusXM has also commissioned Maxar to build its next generation of satellites, SXM-10, -11, and -12, with the launch of SXM-10 expected later this year.

SiriusXM Senior Vice President & GM of Signal Distribution Engineering Bridget Neville stated, “SiriusXM is committed to cutting-edge technology and enhancing the proprietary satellite delivery systems that help power our audio entertainment and information service offerings. The successful implementation of SXM-9 and expected launches of SXM-10, -11, and -12 will strengthen the health of our satellite fleet for decades to come and allow our team to continue innovating far into the future.”

Maxar Space Systems CEO Chris Johnson commented, “At Maxar Space Systems, we take pride in partnering with innovative companies like SiriusXM that push the boundaries of what’s possible. Maxar remains committed to delivering high-quality solutions that allow our customers to innovate and achieve their long-term objectives.”