Efforts to Protect AM Radio Stall as 118th Congress Nears End

After months of advocacy from broadcasters, legislators, and the public, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has failed to gain inclusion in the final major legislation of the 118th Congress, the Continuing Resolution aimed at averting a government shutdown.

Despite the numerous additional provisions added to the stopgap measure now poised to pass the House and move to the Senate, the mandate that automakers include AM radio in all new vehicles has been left out. The setback comes after a long and hard-fought battle for the AM Act, which had strong bipartisan support, with 271 co-sponsors in the House and a supermajority of 63 in the Senate.

The bill had been awaiting a vote in the House since September.

Many hoped the AM Act would be part of the sweeping deal along with billions in disaster aid for hurricane-impacted communities and support for farmers – two groups largely dependent on AM. But as negotiations tightened, the AM Act was removed, leaving its backers disappointed at what they see as a missed opportunity to protect a critical communication channel – especially in times of crisis.

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “While we are disappointed the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act did not pass this Congress, the overwhelming bipartisan and bicameral support underscores the vital role AM radio plays in keeping Americans safe during emergencies and connected to their local communities. We are grateful to the bill’s sponsors, more than 125 supportive organizations, hundreds of thousands of listeners who contacted their lawmakers and more than 330 members of Congress who championed this effort.”

“Their voices reflect the urgent need to preserve this essential service, which millions of listeners rely on every day for lifesaving information and trusted local news. NAB remains committed to working with the next Congress to swiftly pass this legislation and ensure AM radio’s critical role is preserved in automobiles for all Americans.”