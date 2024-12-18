Spanish Broadcasting System Joins Hispanic Radio Alliance

In a major move, Spanish Broadcasting System has joined the Hispanic Radio Alliance, a group formed to highlight the influence and economic potential of Hispanic radio in the US, adding its influential voice to the growing coalition of industry leaders in the initiative.

Born from discussions at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2023, the Hispanic Radio Alliance’s efforts include local marketing campaigns, research, creative development, and leveraging airtime and digital platforms to promote Hispanic radio’s unique value to advertisers.

Headquartered in Miami, SBS owns and operates a diverse portfolio of radio stations across major US Hispanic markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Tampa, and Puerto Rico. In addition to its local stations, SBS operates AIRE Radio Networks.

The HRA comprises members from a diverse range of industry stakeholders, including HRN Media Networks, Nueva Network, Bryan Broadcasting, Solmart Media, Nielsen Audio, BIA Advisory Services, Harker Bos Group, Futuri Media, and the law firm of Fletcher, Heald and Hildreth.

SBS Chairman and CEO Raúl Alarcón told Radio Ink, “It is gratifying to see the industry recognize what Hispanic broadcasters have known for so long – that our listeners are a force that can no longer be ignored. Spanish Broadcasting System is proud to be at the forefront in harnessing that power and bringing that audience front and center to marketers. In that role, we are especially pleased to be a part of the Hispanic Radio Alliance.”

Alarcón will be honored as Radio Ink‘s 2025 Executive of the Year – to be featured in the upcoming January issue.

This week, the HRA released its debut report with Nielsen in support of the power of Spanish-language radio in the US.

For more information on the Hispanic Radio Alliance, including information on how to join, please contact Deborah Parenti.