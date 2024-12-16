HRA Report: Brands Must Prioritize Radio for Hispanic Reach

The Hispanic Radio Alliance, with Nielsen, has released its first major report in support of the power of Spanish-language radio in the US. “Tuning In to Hispanic Audiences” highlights audio as a cornerstone for brands to connect with the influential Hispanic market.

The Hispanic Radio Alliance was born from Radio Ink’s 2023 Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami, as the industry acknowledges the growing recognition of Hispanic radio’s value.

The report shows Latinos are projected to account for 71% of US population growth between 2022 and 2031 and hold over $3 trillion in purchasing power. With 40 million Hispanic listeners tuning in to radio monthly, the medium continues to demonstrate its unmatched ability to engage audiences at scale.

Even as media habits diversify, Nielsen data reveals that 54% of ad-supported audio listening time among Hispanics is spent on radio, far surpassing podcasts (28%) and streaming audio (16%).

Between 2018 and 2024, weekly time spent listening to AM/FM among Hispanic adults remained consistent, averaging over 8 hours, compared to 10 hours spent on live and time-shifted TV. For Hispanics ages 18-34, radio consumption equals 81% of the time they spend watching TV.

Language plays a pivotal role in connecting with Hispanic audiences. Over 70% of Hispanic radio listeners speak Spanish at home, and nearly 65% personally prefer speaking Spanish in their daily lives. This cultural affinity for the Spanish language underscores the need for Spanish-language programming, which is more than just a linguistic tool – it is a direct connection to the values, traditions, and nuances that resonate within the community.

Incorporating radio into media plans significantly enhances the effectiveness of ad campaigns. A study by Nielsen found that reallocating just 20% of a media budget to radio increased campaign reach by 23%, adding 348,000 additional consumers to the audience. More importantly, it drove a 38% lift in effective reach, connecting with 363,000 more consumers three or more times.

Elsewhere in audio, Podcasts are quickly becoming a complementary channel for reaching Hispanic audiences, particularly among younger and bilingual listeners. Monthly podcast listenership among Hispanics has grown steadily, with the highest increases seen in adults aged 25–34 and 45 and older.

One of the key challenges – and opportunities – for advertisers is understanding the diversity within the Hispanic community. This audience spans multiple generations, ethnic backgrounds, and language preferences. For instance, while Mexican and Mexican-American individuals make up 56% of the Hispanic audience, other groups such as Puerto Ricans, Central Americans, and South Americans contribute significantly to the demographic landscape.

Effective campaigns must account for these differences, tailoring messages to reflect generational preferences, cultural values, and linguistic nuances. For example, Hispanic audiences ages 18-20 are harder to reach through traditional media alone, but radio fills this gap by increasing reach to 84% when incorporated into media plans – a 49% lift compared to plans without radio.

The full report is now available via the Hispanic Radio Alliance.

The Hispanic Radio Alliance comprises members from a diverse range of industry players, including Nielsen Audio, BIA Advisory Services, Harker Bos Group, Bryan Broadcasting, Futuri Media, HRN Media Networks, the law firm of Fletcher, Heald and Hildreth, Nueva Network, and Solmart Media. For more information on the Hispanic Radio Alliance, including information on how to join, please contact Deborah Parenti.