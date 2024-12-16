Des Moines’ KJJY Raises $149K for Variety’s Compassion Fund

Cumulus Media’s Des Moines Country station 92.5 KJJY wrapped up its annual Two Days of Compassion Radiothon, raising $149,335 to benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity. Held on December 10 and 11, the event also delivered 597 teddy bears to hospitalized children.

Funds raised will support Variety’s Compassion Fund, which assists families with children hospitalized at Mercy Des Moines and Blank Children’s Hospital. The program provides financial aid for necessities such as gas cards, meals, utility payments, sibling care, and items like Sleep Sacks to prevent SIDS in newborns.

It also helps bring moments of joy, like birthday cakes for hospitalized children.

92.5 KJJY Program Director Andrew Vonahnen said, “Tony Conrad, Chad Taylor, and Jacob Beals do a great job bringing the Variety of Iowa story to KJJY listeners, and the listeners respond.”

Cumulus Des Moines Market Manager Jack Taddeo added, “Just when you think the world has become totally self-absorbed, our KJJY fans step up and put the kids first. We love partnering with Variety of Iowa because they get the job done for kids and families in Central Iowa and across the state.”

