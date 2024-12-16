2024 Radio Ink Season of Giving Nears Milestones With $9M Week

The holiday spirit is thriving across radio, as stations continue to inspire generosity in their communities. In week six, an incredible $9,206,249.92 was raised – bringing the 2024 Radio Ink Season of Giving Tally to $19.9 million.

Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR, through its annual Preston & Steve Camp Out For Hunger, raised nearly 1.7 million pounds of food and over $995,710 in cash donations. The event supports Philabundance, the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization.

For 26 hours, Cumulus Media’s Dallas/Fort Worth Country stations, New Country 96.3 (KSCS) and 99.5 The Wolf (KPLX), partnered for the Cook Children’s Radiothon. Their efforts raised an incredible $1,327,708.92 via listener donations and community partners.

Meruelo Media’s 95.5 KLOS in Los Angeles has broken its own record one year later in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over 26 hours, the 8th annual raised $1.292 million.

Bryan Broadcasting is closing out 2024 with a season of giving, dedicating its airwaves and efforts to initiatives that made a meaningful impact across Texas’ Brazos Valley – like raising over $1.2 million for local non-profits and distributing turkeys to families in need.

Audacy Cleveland’s Star 102 (WDOK) raised $200,116 during its 22nd Rainbow Radiothon to support University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

In support of the Police Athletic League’s Annual Holiday Party, New York City’s 77WABC provided 5,000 pounds of food to 450 families in need.

Audacy Washington DC’s El Zol 107.9 (WLZL) raised $135,104 during its 17th annual Radiothon benefiting Children’s National Hospital. Proceeds from the event will help alleviate stress for patients and families spending the holidays at the hospital.

Audacy New Orleans raised $157,000 during its three-day Light Up the Season Radiothon for Children’s Hospital New Orleans. The radiothon was supported by WWL-AM, Magic 101.9, Bayou 95.7, and B97.

The annual 102.9 MGK Turkey Drop collected 4,575 turkeys in four hours to benefit families in the Philadelphia area.

Saga Communications’ KISM 92.9 teamed up with the Mt. Vernon Police Department for the annual Pack a Patrol Car toy drive, achieving record-breaking results. The 2024 campaign gathered over 750 toys, $1,245 in gift cards, and $360 in cash.

Alpha Media’s Bay Country 94.5/92.1 (KBAY/KKDV) raised $176,483 during its third annual St. Jude Radiothon on December 5-6.

Beasley Media Group’s 92.5 XTU in Philadelphia collected $321,394 during live broadcasts over the same two days, while Beasley Fayetteville’s WKML and Sunny 94.3 raised $207,273 on December 11-12.

Federated Media’s WOWO-AM rallied its Northeastern Indiana audience to demonstrate remarkable generosity during the 77th Annual Penny Pitch campaign, raising more than $135,346 to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

Audacy Philadelphia’s BIG 98.1 (WOGL) raised $241,253 during its 23rd annual BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon, supporting the Child Life, Education, and Creative Arts Therapy Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Cumulus Media’s 104.1 KRBE raised $164,012 during its third annual Houston’s Little Heroes event, supporting Texas Children’s Hospital.

Audacy Milwaukee’s 105.7 The Fan raised $100,000 during its 18th annual Toy Drive to support the Robyn’s Nest program at Children’s Wisconsin. The funds will help provide gifts, clothing, hygiene items, and other supplies for children in foster care.

As the Radio Ink Season of Giving Tally gets down to its final two weeks, we’re on our way to beating 2023’s final tally of $28.32 million and possibly take a run at the all-time record of $31.2 million raised in 2019. Make sure your fundraiser is added to the list! Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats.

To see every story and contribution from Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally, click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.