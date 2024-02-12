Hispanic Radio Alliance Debuts To Build Industry Opportunities

Broadcast industry leaders have taken a significant step toward recognizing and capitalizing on the value of Hispanic radio. The Hispanic Radio Alliance has emerged from conversations and efforts started at Radio Ink‘s 2023 Hispanic Radio Conference this past June in Miami.

This new coalition, formed by key radio stakeholders, aims to enhance awareness and drive revenue for Hispanic radio, which is noted for its substantial yet underappreciated impact on advertisers and partners. Nielsen data reveals that 94% of Latinos aged 18 and over listen to AM/FM radio monthly, significantly outpacing the 59% who use streaming music services, underscoring the potential of this market segment.

The alliance’s strategies include local marketing campaigns to showcase the unique value of Hispanic radio to advertisers, research initiatives, creative development, and promotion of these campaigns through airtime and digital inventory. Additionally, it aims to engage with local political races, leveraging radio’s expected $400 million political advertising revenue in the 2024 election cycle. Similar data was found by Katz Media Group in terms of Hispanic audience engagement.

The Hispanic Radio Alliance comprises members from a diverse range of industry players, including BIA Advisory Services, Bryan Broadcasting, Futuri Media, HRN Media Networks, Fletcher, Heald and Hildreth law firm, Nielsen Audio, Nueva Network, and Solmart Media.

For those interested in joining or learning more about the alliance, email Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti.

Parenti commented, “What is especially impressive about this group is that it represents such a broad array of radio groups that target Latinos and others who have a stake in serving their local communities that are part of this dynamic segment of the population.”

“Bringing all of Hispanic radio interests together was the foundation on which the Hispanic Radio Conference was built so to see this group coalesce is both extremely gratifying and promising.”